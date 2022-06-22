Art Deco Trust celebrates volunteers

Art Deco Trust volunteers attend a recent annual volunteers dinner.

Art Deco Trust chairwoman Barbara Arnott described volunteers as the "very backbone of the organisation" during the annual volunteers dinner held at the Napier Sailing Club two weeks ago, where new members were welcomed into the fold.

"Our volunteers enable our charity to preserve, restore, and celebrate our Art Deco treasures which are the very essence of our beautiful city.

"None of our activities would be possible without the time, creativity and depth of knowledge provided by our dedicated team."

The 2022 dinner also boasted some firsts with the presentations of a 30 years' service award. A staggering 120+ years of combined service from four volunteers; David Low, Mike Madden, Penny Madden and Leigh Patterson.

Awards were also presented for five, 10, 15 and 20 years of service.

"Since forming in 1985 to advocate for the preservation of Napier's Art Deco heritage, the Art Deco Trust has flourished and now undertakes a wide range of heritage focused activities including heritage advocacy, guided tours, the Art Deco Festival and the upcoming Winter Deco which runs between July 15-17."

• To see the full programme of events, visit www.artdecofestival.co.nz. The Art Deco Trust welcomes new volunteers. Contact walks@artdeconapier.com.