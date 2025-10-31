Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Art Deco charter flight: Nelson airline brings back Napier connection, for one weekend only

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

An Originair flight receives guard of honour treatment when a new service through Napier started in 2021. It didn't last, but the small regional airline will be back with a charter service from Nelson for the Art Deco Festival in February.

An Originair flight receives guard of honour treatment when a new service through Napier started in 2021. It didn't last, but the small regional airline will be back with a charter service from Nelson for the Art Deco Festival in February.

Nelson-based regional airline Originair is resurrecting a Napier connection as a charter flight special for the 2026 Art Deco Festival.

But there’s no word on whether the airline is considering resuming a short-lived Napier service it started in late 2021.

It also offered destinations such as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save