An Originair flight receives guard of honour treatment when a new service through Napier started in 2021. It didn't last, but the small regional airline will be back with a charter service from Nelson for the Art Deco Festival in February.

An Originair flight receives guard of honour treatment when a new service through Napier started in 2021. It didn't last, but the small regional airline will be back with a charter service from Nelson for the Art Deco Festival in February.

Nelson-based regional airline Originair is resurrecting a Napier connection as a charter flight special for the 2026 Art Deco Festival.

But there’s no word on whether the airline is considering resuming a short-lived Napier service it started in late 2021.

It also offered destinations such as Hamilton, but currently services only Palmerston North and Wellington in the North Island, and South Island airports Nelson, Westport, Blenheim and Christchurch.

Now, in what is hailed as a first for Hawke’s Bay, Originair and Hawke’s Bay and Nelson airports have teamed up to create a “Flapper Flight” charter, connecting the two regions for the festival in February.

Uniquely, a modern Jetstream could be seen on the same tarmac as some of the vintage aircraft that fly-in for the festival each year.