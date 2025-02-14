The de Havilland DH-84 Dragon was the first passenger plane used in Hawke’s Bay, and among the first passenger planes used in New Zealand.

Two of the aircraft were operated by East Coast Airways to fly between Napier and Gisborne starting in 1935.

The two aircraft were then required in World War II, leading to one being shot down and the other eventually being dismantled (the propeller of which is on display at Hawke’s Bay Airport).

From left: Kirsty Vester and Michael Bach alongside Hawke's Bay Airport CEO Nick Flack, Napier Acting Mayor Annette Brosnan, and Art Deco Trust representative Hannah Patterson next to the rare aircraft. Photo / NZME

Auckland’s Stan and Gilly Smith have restored a de Havilland DH-84 Dragon, and have given permission for it to feature at this year’s festival - in a nod to the past and its ties to the region.

It is understood to be one of only four of the planes still being used worldwide.

Pilot Michael Bach, who is flying the plane, said it was great to have it on display.

“I fly lots of different types of aeroplanes and this is an interesting aeroplane to fly, it requires your attention all of the time,” he said.

The de Havilland DH-84 Dragon is a rare feature of the festival's flying displays. Photo / NZME

“Some aeroplanes you can settle them down and they will pretty much fly themselves, but this one requires to be flown the whole time.”

He said it was also up for sale providing an opportunity for someone to buy “a piece of unique history”.

Hawke’s Bay Airport’s new CEO Nick Flack took a ride in the plane on Friday, and said it was “awesome”.

“I feel really privileged to be here during Art Deco Festival and to be able to do that on behalf of the airport,” he said.

Festival goers and friends (from Hawke's Bay and Auckland) at the Art Deco Festival on Friday. Photo / NZME

“It has been a really warm welcome from everyone in Hawke’s Bay and I feel really lucky just to be here.”

Flack is in his second week in the top job, and fills the airport’s chief executive role which sat vacant for an entire year, following the departure of the former CEO.

Friday marked the second day of the 2025 festival which was buoyed by a massive influx in visitors, including from two large cruise ships at Napier Port, the Ovation of the Seas and the Westerdam.

Another big cruise ship will be in the port on Saturday, the Crown Princess.

Five key events on Saturday and Sunday

While there are plenty of great events to choose from throughout the Art Deco programme, here’s five free events on Saturday and Sunday that are must-dos for families:

Saturday noon; Sunday 2pm: Memorial Flying Display (best viewing near Napier Soundshell)

Saturday 12.30pm-2pm: Vintage Car Parade, Clive Square to Marine Parade in Napier

Saturday 2pm-3pm: Fashion on the Foreshore Competition, Napier Soundshell

Sunday 10am-noon: Soap Box Derby, Tennyson St, Napier

Sunday 1pm-4pm: Tremains Gatsby Picnic, upper and lower lawn near Tom Parker Fountain and Napier Soundshell (dress up and byo picnic and rug)

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.