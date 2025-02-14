Advertisement
Watch: One of NZ’s oldest passenger planes stars at Hawke’s Bay’s Art Deco Festival

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Flyover of Napier in one of NZ's oldest passenger planes, a de Havilland DH-84 Dragon, to celebrate Art Deco Festival. Video / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

One of New Zealand’s very first passenger planes is making a special appearance at Art Deco Festival - and it could be yours.

A privately-owned de Havilland DH-84 Dragon, based in Auckland, has been sent to Hawke’s Bay to feature in this year’s four-day festival, which runs until Sunday.

It is one of the main attractions for the festival’s popular flying displays, and drew plenty of attention flying over Napier and Hastings on Friday.

It is also currently for sale, offering an aviation enthusiast an opportunity to own “a piece of unique history”.

Onboard the de Havilland DH-84 Dragon over Napier as part of Art Deco Festival. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine
The de Havilland DH-84 Dragon was the first passenger plane used in Hawke’s Bay, and among the first passenger planes used in New Zealand.

Two of the aircraft were operated by East Coast Airways to fly between Napier and Gisborne starting in 1935.

The two aircraft were then required in World War II, leading to one being shot down and the other eventually being dismantled (the propeller of which is on display at Hawke’s Bay Airport).

From left: Kirsty Vester and Michael Bach alongside Hawke's Bay Airport CEO Nick Flack, Napier Acting Mayor Annette Brosnan, and Art Deco Trust representative Hannah Patterson next to the rare aircraft. Photo / NZME
Auckland’s Stan and Gilly Smith have restored a de Havilland DH-84 Dragon, and have given permission for it to feature at this year’s festival - in a nod to the past and its ties to the region.

It is understood to be one of only four of the planes still being used worldwide.

Pilot Michael Bach, who is flying the plane, said it was great to have it on display.

“I fly lots of different types of aeroplanes and this is an interesting aeroplane to fly, it requires your attention all of the time,” he said.

The de Havilland DH-84 Dragon is a rare feature of the festival's flying displays. Photo / NZME
“Some aeroplanes you can settle them down and they will pretty much fly themselves, but this one requires to be flown the whole time.”

He said it was also up for sale providing an opportunity for someone to buy “a piece of unique history”.

Hawke’s Bay Airport’s new CEO Nick Flack took a ride in the plane on Friday, and said it was “awesome”.

“I feel really privileged to be here during Art Deco Festival and to be able to do that on behalf of the airport,” he said.

Festival goers and friends (from Hawke's Bay and Auckland) at the Art Deco Festival on Friday. Photo / NZME
“It has been a really warm welcome from everyone in Hawke’s Bay and I feel really lucky just to be here.”

Flack is in his second week in the top job, and fills the airport’s chief executive role which sat vacant for an entire year, following the departure of the former CEO.

Friday marked the second day of the 2025 festival which was buoyed by a massive influx in visitors, including from two large cruise ships at Napier Port, the Ovation of the Seas and the Westerdam.

Another big cruise ship will be in the port on Saturday, the Crown Princess.

Five key events on Saturday and Sunday

While there are plenty of great events to choose from throughout the Art Deco programme, here’s five free events on Saturday and Sunday that are must-dos for families:

  • Saturday noon; Sunday 2pm: Memorial Flying Display (best viewing near Napier Soundshell)
  • Saturday 12.30pm-2pm: Vintage Car Parade, Clive Square to Marine Parade in Napier
  • Saturday 2pm-3pm: Fashion on the Foreshore Competition, Napier Soundshell
  • Sunday 10am-noon: Soap Box Derby, Tennyson St, Napier
  • Sunday 1pm-4pm: Tremains Gatsby Picnic, upper and lower lawn near Tom Parker Fountain and Napier Soundshell (dress up and byo picnic and rug)

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.

