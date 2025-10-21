A steam train heading through Hastings during Napier Art Deco Festival excursions. They're back again in February.

Hawke’s Bay’s Art Deco Festival to feature historic train and murder on the express theatre experience

A 110-year-old steam locomotive and a “live theatre experience” are coming to Hawke’s Bay for next year’s Art Deco Festival.

The locomotive Ab 608 “Passchendaele”, built in 1915 and named in memory of New Zealand railwaymen who fell at the months-long Battle of Passchendaele in 1917, will journey throughout the region between Woodville and Napier during the festival on February 19-23.

The series of excursions will include the theatre experience Murder Aboard the Waipuk’ Express.

Kapiti-based Steam Incorporated’s Tommy Secker is expecting tickets to sell out for the range of steam- and diesel-hauled heritage train excursions tailored to the thousands of visitors expected in Hawke’s Bay for the annual throwback to the lifestyle of a century ago.

It will be Ab 608’s Art Deco Festival debut, hauling selected services alongside the society’s pair of heritage diesel-electrics throughout the weekend.