Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay’s Art Deco Festival to feature historic train and murder on the express theatre experience

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

A steam train heading through Hastings during Napier Art Deco Festival excursions. They're back again in February.

A 110-year-old steam locomotive and a “live theatre experience” are coming to Hawke’s Bay for next year’s Art Deco Festival.

The locomotive Ab 608 “Passchendaele”, built in 1915 and named in memory of New Zealand railwaymen who fell at the months-long Battle of Passchendaele in 1917, will journey throughout the

