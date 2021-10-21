Art auction dives deep for Greendale pool

One of the photos up for auction.

Taradale Community Pool trustees are (left to right) Brendon Rope, Matt Spencer (chairperson), Brent Rollings, John Verry and volunteer Michelle Fey.

by Brenda Vowden

The worlds of art and swimming will be making ripples next Thursday when the Taradale Community Pool Trust holds a photographic art auction to raise funds for the next stage of the Green Family Taradale Pool refurbishment.

The pool, also known as Taradale Community Pool and Greendale Pool, reopened in February after closing five years ago.

Trust volunteer Michelle Fey says the reticulation and filtration system needs an upgrade to cope with the number of swimmers the pool already attracts and wants to bring in in the future.

The pool is used by a Learn to Swim programme operated by the Dolphin Academy and also as a performance facility for Greendale Swim Club.

While the pool was closed, parents had to go to other Napier facilities and the Greendale club had to move to the Clive Pool.

Michelle says dedicated trustees secured more than $1.3 million to rebuild the pool for reopening but it's now time to raise funds for the "significant" system upgrade to bring it into line with New Zealand standards.

Trustees have been seeking further pledges from existing supporters and offering "spectator wall" advertising signs to recognise these companies.

Planned upgrades include pool inflow and outflow, balance tank and associated plant, replacement filter, pump, pipework and valve systems, decking and auxiliary upgrades.

The charitable trust is overseeing the fundraising and the work, developing the business case to the Ministry of Education and key stakeholders. Michelle says the trust also hopes to access sponsors or grants to help with ongoing costs.

"We are working with various suppliers and design groups to come up with a figure and we are getting close to completing this."

Eighteen professional photographers from the deep south to Northland have donated their work for the fundraising auction, and, says Michelle, "our fabulous Hawke's Bay photographers, one who is New Zealand Institute of Professional Photographers Photographer of the Year, so we are very privileged to have him donate his amazing art to us again".

Simon Tremain will auction photos including landscapes from up and down the country, "stunning bird images, gorgeous abstracts and stunning portraits that will take your breath away and keep you looking at them for hours".

"We have also been donated a couple of items from Bayswater Vehicles, a vehicle for the weekend and a full groom, plus an original painting from the uber-talented Lacey Middleton."

Michelle says the long-term goal is to have a pool that will cope with growing demands of a population that sees the importance of learn to swim, performance training and also with the improved filtration, the possibility of leisure swimming.

"The filtration offers many benefits to both the trust itself and Dolphin Academy who rely on an efficient facility to offer paying customers a product and facility that is safe. The project completion will give more certainty to an operator and customers."

A limit of 100 tickets are available for the auction.

■ The Details:

What: Green Family Taradale Pool art auction fundraiser

When: Thursday, October 28, 6pm-9pm

Where: Taradale Town Hall

Info: Tickets $10 each. Includes complimentary beverage upon arrival. Nibbles will be provided, along with a cash bar for additional refreshments. All proceeds will go towards filtration upgrades in the second phase of improvements. Tickets available from Taradale Primary School or be emailing info@michellefey.co.nz