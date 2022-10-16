Art After Dark event lights up Napier CBD

The 2022 Hawke's Bay Arts Festival has begun with a spectacular light show across Napier's CBD.
The Nuit Blanche - Art After Dark event attracted a large crowd on Saturday night with eye-catching projections and laser light displays, including on the iconic Waiapu Cathedral.
There were also street performances and live music for the crowds to enjoy.
It was one of the opening events of the 2022 Hawke's Bay Arts Festival, which runs until the end of October.
For full schedules and information on the festival, visit hbaf.co.nz.