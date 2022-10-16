Art After Dark event lights up Napier CBD

The light show in Napier attracted big crowds on Saturday night. Photo / Warren Buckland

The light show in Napier attracted big crowds on Saturday night. Photo / Warren Buckland

The 2022 Hawke's Bay Arts Festival has begun with a spectacular light show across Napier's CBD.

The Nuit Blanche - Art After Dark event attracted a large crowd on Saturday night with eye-catching projections and laser light displays, including on the iconic Waiapu Cathedral.

There were also street performances and live music for the crowds to enjoy.

Spiderman was down at the Art After Dark event in Napier on Saturday night, pictured here with Georgia Douglas. Photo / Warren Buckland

It was one of the opening events of the 2022 Hawke's Bay Arts Festival, which runs until the end of October.

For full schedules and information on the festival, visit hbaf.co.nz.