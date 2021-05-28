Arrests made after burglary in Hastings

Eastern District Police responded quickly to reports of a burglary which resulted in arrests in Hastings. Photo / NZME

Eastern District Police have been quick to make arrests after a burglary in Hastings on Friday.

Acting detective sergeant Steve Leonard said officers were fast to respond to reports of a burglary, which resulted in two arrests and the stolen items being immediately recovered.

Police were alerted around 4:15am on Friday morning to an open door at a commercial premises on Omahu Road, from which a quad bike and other items had been taken.

"The quad bike's GPS was tracked to an address in Flaxmere, where Police attended," Leonard said.

The acting detective said two men were located in the process of unloading the stolen equipment, resulting in the recovery of the quad bike and other stolen items – and were immediately arrested.

A 37-year-old man is now facing a burglary charge, and a 40-year-old man has been charged with receiving stolen property.

"This was a swift response by Police staff which ended in a positive result," Leonard said.



"It's also a timely reminder to check and review your security measures."

He added people should take all precautions necessary to ensure the safety of equipment, including locking it away and removing it from view, making an opportunistic burglary harder.