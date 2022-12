A person lying injured near the At The Rocks Lodge after a suspected assault early Thursday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police have made an arrest following an assault at a Napier motor lodge on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of an assault on Meeanee Quay, Napier, about 12.20pm.

The spokeswoman confirmed police are on the scene and there had been an arrest.

One person was seen lying injured on the ground at the The Rocks motor lodge on Meeanee Quay, attended by police officers and paramedics.

