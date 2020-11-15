Armistice commemoration a sombre occasion at Dannevirke

The RSA leads the wreath-laying.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month under leaden skies, Dannevirke's RSA held a sombre ceremony to commemorate the Armistice which set in motion the end of World War I.

As if to sympathise with the mood of remembrance of sacrifices long past, the clouds threatened rain but did not follow through, allowing the crowd of 50-plus to honour those in peace.

It was a significant ceremony, after Anzac Day 2020 became a virtual event due to the pandemic, and the full proceedings were played out with Dannevirke RSA president Roly Ellis as MC.

South School's Caitlin Murphy and Ryder Fowler present Dannevirke RSA secretary-treasurer Monique Ashford with a wreath.

He referred in his welcome address to the recent rededication of the Te Rehunga Memorial at Ruahine School and his trip with Phillipa to Sint Anthonis in Holland to commemorate the 75th year since World War II ended.

He commented that there were thousands of servicemen lying in graves many miles from home and how lucky it is that the Commonwealth War Graves Commission keeps these cemeteries in immaculate condition.

Then followed the normal Anzac programme – The Hymn – Abide with Me, the Prayer by RSA Chaplain Ron Ashford, the Lament by piper Graeme Evans, the Ode by Major Ross Himona (in Te Reo) and Major Roly Ellis (In English), the laying of the wreaths by the RSA, Tararua District Council, Dannevirke Community Board, Ruahine School, Totara College, South School and Ann Berry.

The ceremony ended with the Last Post, played by Steve Wallace, and after a minute's silence, The Rouse (Reveille).