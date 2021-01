Police responded to the incident on Saturday morning. Photo / File

Two men have been arrested following police and the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) descending on Waimarama on Saturday morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a robbery in which a vehicle was stolen at about 8.30am on Saturday morning.

Police responded and AOS were in attendance but were stood down the spokeswoman said.

A 22-year-old and 27-year-old male have been charged with aggravated robbery and are due to appear in Hastings District Court on Monday.