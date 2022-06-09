Isla Fergus, 13, left, and Jess Tricklebank, 12, helping plant natives with Te Mata Park Trust on Arbor Day. Photo /Paul Taylor

Isla Fergus, 13, left, and Jess Tricklebank, 12, helping plant natives with Te Mata Park Trust on Arbor Day. Photo /Paul Taylor

The start of winter has signalled the start of a new round of planting projects across Hawke's Bay.

The Te Mata Park Trust annual Winter Planting Day was the first event to kick off the native planting frenzy.

More than 160 volunteers came together to plant 2000 native trees at Te Mata Park on Arbour Day.

Park trust manager Emma Buttle said, "We were blown away by the community response and so grateful to our volunteers."

The trust chose a hardy selection of native plants that we know will thrive and contribute to the biodiversity of the Park.

Alex Hutton, 7, dug in and did his part to help plant the 2000 natives at Te Mata Park. Photo / Paul Taylor. Photo / Paul Taylor

"People were just so happy to be involved and brought so much enthusiasm and energy to the task," she said.

Native planting continued on Tuesday, June 7, when more than 125 people planted 1000 native plants along the Herehere stream.

More than 125 people took action yesterday, planting 1000 native plants along a stretch of one of Hawke's Bay's most polluted streams.

The Hastings community young and old came together to plant Natives along the Herehere stream. Photo / Supplied

James Wattie Retirement village staff and residents were joined by 80 students from Hereworth School and public members to plant the native species.

Natives plants were donated by regional councillor Hinewai Ormsby's whānau, which grew the plants in their home nursery.

The planting on Tuesday stretched about 300 metres along the stream bank between Te Aute Rd and Te Karamū Stream.

And the native planting continues in Hastings this weekend for those looking at getting involved.

Forest and Bird are running a native planting event as part of their annual Irongate Stream project.

The stream stretches between Riverslea Rd and St Georges Rd and is already attracting a range of native birds and fish.

On Sunday, June 12 Forest and Bird have arranged for 1700 natives ready to be planted along the waterway.

Volunteers are being asked to message the Forest and Bird Hastings, Havelock North Branch Facebook page to register to participate.

The group will meet at 8.30am with a planting spade at 30 Longlands Rd East.

A private landowner has kindly provided the access point to the stream, and Forest and Bird will have someone at the entrance to point volunteers in the right direction.

At the end of the planting day, Hawke's Bay Regional Council will provide a sausage sizzle, at about 11am.