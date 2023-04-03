Voyager 2022 media awards
Appeal against resource consent for Parkhill Studios to be heard by Environment Court

Hamish Bidwell
An artist's rendering of what the Parkhill film studio in Te Awanga could look like. Photo / Supplied

The decision to grant resource consent for a multimillion-dollar film studio at Te Awanga is being taken to the Environment Court by a neighbouring property owner who has been opposed to the development.

Andrew Caseley

