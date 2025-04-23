Anzac Day will start cold in Hawke's Bay but the weekend brings warmer air, with a high of 23C on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Those rising early for an Anzac Day service in Hawke’s Bay are recommended to lay out the thermals and extra layers the night before.

The forecast weather for the long weekend ahead offers some crisp mornings, followed by warm afternoons, and isolated showers.

A cold front that pushed through Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday brought with it a sprinkling of showers, but according to MetService, those are quickly making their way north, leaving the Bay with a drier air mass heading into the long weekend.

Thursday will bring isolated showers with southerly winds easing before dawn.

Temperatures are expected to drop for Anzac morning, with Hastings and Napier looking at a low of about 6C by dawn - the coldest morning for the next few days.