Another sunny week in store for Hawke's Bay

Sun-day: fine weather to persist after beautiful weekend in Ahuriri, Napier and the rest of Hawke's Bay. Photo / Ian Cooper

The weather was perfect for Hawke's Bay's Art Deco festivities over the weekend, and residents can expect more of the same warm sunshine this week too.

Metservice is forecasting fine weather right through Wednesday, when Central Hawke's Bay could see a few isolated afternoon showers.

Both Napier and Hastings are set for daily temperature highs over 25C until Thursday, when there will be more cloud over the region.

That cloud cover will likely increase on Friday, and bring some early showers, especially north of Napier, with southeasterlies also developing.

"Certainly the working week for Hawke's Bay, and much of the North Island for that matter, is going to be pretty nice," said Metservice meteorologist Ciaran Doolin.

People in the region may have noticed more cool nights recently, however, Doolin said that's not an indication that autumn is on the way.

"We've had this pretty intense high pressure [system] over the country, so what that means is largely cloud free days and nights. So during the day, you get good sun, the sun heats up the land, you get nice warm afternoon temperatures in particular," he explained.

Doolin said cloud is a good insulator for retaining that heat once the sun goes down.

"You often notice quite a difference between very warm day time temperatures, and pretty cool overnight temperatures."