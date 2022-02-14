On the road again - Napier to Wairoa. Photo / NZME

A second closure of State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa is being planned for completion of maintenance that closed the road for two days at the weekend.

Waka Kotahi NZTA Hawke's Bay system manager Martin Colditz said the road would be closed on March 5 from 7am to 6pm.

A section of more than 30km between Arapaoanui Rd, Tangoio, and Halliburton Rd, Kotemoari, incorporating the Devil's Elbow, was closed during the daytime at the weekend, without any detour or alternative route on the highway, sparking Wairoa Mayor Craig Little and business representatives to criticise a lack of consultation.

Colditz said despite the poor weather, crews completed a "large amount of work," including resealing Waikare River Bridge and Devil's Elbow, as well as repairing potholes, replacing edge marker posts, litter collection and cleaning and maintenance of signs.

"Unfortunately the poor weather on Sunday did not allow our contractors to complete the second section of the Devil's Elbow ascent," he said, confirming it has been rescheduled, to be completed under another full road closure - weather dependent.

The road was reported to have been open on Sunday at 3pm, and the LTSA says that was updated on its Journey Planner website.

Little was shocked when told by Hawke's Bay Today of the new closure, and said: "Oh my God, that is unbelievable."

He had written to NZTA early on Monday asking questions about the weekend closure, and said later: "If they're going to close the road my suggestion to them is get a few more contractors on the job."

"The work that was done was minimalistic and did not warrant the closure for two days," he said.