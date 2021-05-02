Annual blanket drive begins Monday

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck and Christian Love Link operations manager Ian Jones with blankets for donation. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay MPs are hosting an annual blanket drive this week, collecting blankets and bedding for Christian Love Link to distribute to those in need.

Started by Napier MP Stuart Nash last year, the blanket drive is run for the volunteer charity organisation which collects and delivers household goods including beds, linen and furniture to Hawke's Bay people in need.

Christian Love Link operations manager Ian Jones says there has been a big increase in demand, particularly in Hastings, with the organisation helping 77 families in the past three months.

Blankets are an item they always get requests for, and so far more than 200 blankets have been given out this year, he said.

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck said the blanket drive is a worthy cause for people to get behind and is making a real difference, especially as winter approaches.

Starting on Monday May 3 and running until Friday May 7, blankets can be dropped into the Napier electorate office at 155a Tennyson St and the Tukituki electorate office a 129 Queen Street East, Hastings.