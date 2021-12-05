Voyager 2021 media awards
An 80km/h speed limit? Decision on Napier-Taupō Rd set to be an early Christmas present

3 minutes to read
A decision is close on whether to change the speed limit along the Taupo to Napier highway (SH5). Photo / Warren Buckland

By: Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A long-awaited decision on whether to drop the speed limit from 100km/h to 80km/h along a long and winding section of the Napier to Taupō highway (SH5) will be made before Christmas.

Waka Kotahi NZ

