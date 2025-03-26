“When it comes to lending between family and friends, being on the same page about timeframes and repayments is crucial, having clear terms and the protection of a legal agreement means that what could become really complicated and emotional becomes very simple.”
Aitken said he came up with the idea while working in banking, sketched the first prototype a few years later and worked with an Auckland-based software developer to bring it to life.
“About 14 months ago I thought why not, I’ll give it a crack.”
The only cost with the app was a $15 fee to draft the document, and the only catch was that it must be used with friends and family.
The app officially launched in New Zealand and Australia six weeks ago and Aitken hoped to expand to the Northern Hemisphere later in the year.
“The uptake has blown me away, I think we are into multimillions of dollars now that have already been transacted through Amico for a wide range of cases.”
