Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Amico: Central Hawke’s Bay farmer creates money lending and borrowing app

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Tom Aitken has created a money-lending app for friends and family called Amico.

Tom Aitken has created a money-lending app for friends and family called Amico.

When Central Hawke’s Bay sheep and beef farmer Tom Aitken was 21 he borrowed $10,000 from his parents to buy a new car.

“I drafted up a basic loan agreement myself and had to work out a repayment term and it was a lot harder than you think.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today