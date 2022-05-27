Dr Libby has a new course called Overcoming Rushing Woman's Syndrome. Photo / Supplied

So many women today run themselves ragged in a daily battle to get it all done, and never feel like the juggling act will end. This perceived need to rush, get it all done and the pursuit to be "all things to all people" is causing detrimental changes to our health. We asked Dr Libby all about her new course Overcoming Rushing Woman's Syndrome and why she felt compelled to address this relentless need to "rush".

What is 'Rushing Woman's Syndrome'?

Rushing Woman's Syndrome isn't a real medical diagnosis, of course, it is a term I phrased over 10 years ago as I was first witnessing a momentous change in the pace of everyday living. It describes the biochemical effects of always being in a hurry and the health consequences that urgency elicits. It doesn't seem to matter if a woman has two things to do in her day or 200, she is in a pressing rush to do it all, in a daily battle to keep up. Yet she rarely feels as if she has any space, or can get on top of any of it. Many rushing women feel overwhelmed with what's on their plate, to the point that it's affecting their physical and emotional health.

Why did you create the Overcoming Rushing Woman's Syndrome course?

To educate women about the impact that this constant state of rush has on their bodies and provide practical tools and techniques to overcome the rush. The pace at which we are living is only problematic if it is not working for us. We need to ask ourselves, are we really happy to give up our health for our lifestyle? If the pace of your life stresses you out, then I encourage you to consider what might be driving your rush and take steps to slow down. The course helps you to do that. It is possible to have a full and thriving life without compromising your health.

What are some of the signs of a rushing woman?

She is usually a "light" sleeper who wakes up often or easily, who is regularly irritable, has monthly PMS, period pain, tender breasts and/or mood swings or disruptive menopausal symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats, low libido, low mood, sleeplessness. She has a feeling of being "tired yet wired" and/or a bone-wearing exhaustion, and may experience digestive problems such as bloating or IBS, fluid retention, unexplained weight gain, brain fog/fuzziness/haze, thyroid symptoms and/or blood sugar regulation challenges. She likely craves carbohydrates, laughs less than she used to and may not feel like herself but returns normal blood tests.

What drives 'Rushing Woman's Syndrome'?

You rush because you care. But you also care what others think of you and you try to avoid (what you perceive to be) their disapproval. Many women are driven by a worry that they will be judged if they don't get enough done. Maybe it's a fear that they will be judged as not competent, capable, or hard-working enough; not a good enough parent, employee, partner, friend, or daughter. This not-enoughness is part of what drives the rush. You rush because you believe that any time not spent accomplishing a task is time wasted and you do this because you perceive that your worth is tied up with your achievements and what others might think of you.

What do you teach in the course?

I help women to get to the heart of why they rush because although it comes from the most beautiful place, the long-term consequences are significant. This includes ways to reduce their experience of stress forever, how and why the body interprets constant rushing as "stress", ways to address the health challenges they may be facing such as the symptoms of sex hormone imbalances, bloating, cravings, fatigue, thyroid symptoms (despite normal blood test results), or an unpredictable appetite. The course also explores the stages of stress and how to identify which stage you're in, how to live in a way that supports your health that deeply enhances the quality of your life and it offers practical tools, exercises, and techniques to help your body wind down from the rush.

