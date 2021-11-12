All aboard for a trip to the Norton Rd Station

Trish and Colin Beswick took on a rail car conversion project when they retired recently in Hastings. Photo / by Warren Buckland

A weird and wonderful idea has resulted in a unique Airbnb on the outskirts of Hastings.

Trish Beswick was browsing through TradeMe when she came across a train carriage for sale.

"I had this weird and wonderful idea," Trish said.

"I showed it to my husband Colin and said 'wouldn't this make a cool Airbnb?'"

They put in a bid and the next thing you know they owned it.

The couple and their journey to get the carriage from Taumarunui to Hastings was featured on the TV1 programme Moving Houses hosted by Clarke Gayford.

Both Colin and Trish say the experience was amazing.

"It was such a cool thing to go through," Trish said.

Lights and bells will welcome guests to the Norton Rd Station Airbnb. Photo / Warren Buckland

"The film crew work mighty hard and it was such a lot of fun, even though I really didn't want to see myself on telly."

The Norton Rd Station is not quite ready to open for business yet. The couple hope to be up and running in late January.

I was lucky enough to have a sneak preview. It's stunning. It's spacious, thanks to the height of the carriage, light and airy - especially with both doors open. Perfect for those hot, balmy Hawke's Bay days.

I love the retro furniture, especially the lounge suite and the original train seats. There's a deck to sit and enjoy the views and when you arrive at Norton Rd Station, train bells and lights greet you. Brilliant.

There are two bedrooms, a queen-sized bed in one and two singles in the other.

There are also pillow options.

"For me, pillows are so important," Trish said.

"There's nothing worse than staying away from home and finding yourself with an uncomfortable pillow. That's why we will be having lots of options, soft, medium or hard. Everyone has their favourite."

Asked what the hardest part of the journey was, Trish promptly replied "Colin".

"We both have firm opinions and ideas and they are not always the same," she laughed.

Colin's reply to the question was "Trish". "We have clashing ideas," he said.

Despite the "clashes" the carriage has been refurbished to make it comfy but by retaining many of its original features such as wall signs there is no doubt that you are in carriage SXC17421. So cool.

"The people of Hastings don't get to see trains these days," Colin said.

"Since it's been onsite we have had lots of interest in it. Someone even wanted to rent it."

Because of the television show the couple had to work to a deadline. "It was tough but it got done," Colin said.

Inside Trish and Colin Beswick's train carriage which they have converted into an Airbnb. Photo / Warren Buckland

"Originally I was going to do it all myself but that would have taken me about three years," he said.

Trish and Colin said they couldn't have done it without their "amazing builders", Jason Taaffe and Caleb Hussey.

"Their workmanship was fantastic and they don't muck around. We were also so grateful for the help of our friend Peter, who installed the kitchen, and Ivan, who did the electrical work. It really was a team effort."

Now they are working on the finishing touches, including an outside bath and gardens.

Train buffs will love it as will children, not only for the novelty of sleeping in a train carriage but for the big open space to play.

Keep your eye on the Airbnb website for the arrival of The Norton Rd Station.