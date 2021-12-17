Ajaz Patel eyes IPL: 'I think you have to put your name in and see what happens'

Ajaz Patel of New Zealand celebrating a wicket during day two of the 2nd test match between India and New Zealand held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo / Sportzpics

Ajaz Patel of New Zealand celebrating a wicket during day two of the 2nd test match between India and New Zealand held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo / Sportzpics

The cricketing world snapped to attention at Ajaz Patel's record-equalling test performance and the former Taradale club cricketer is now hoping to turn a few heads on the IPL T20 scene.

It's less than two weeks since Patel spun his way into cricketing folklore when he became just the third player in test match history to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

It was even more special for the humble Kiwi because it took place in the city of his birth, Mumbai, against India.

Since then, life has been a whirlwind for the 33-year-old, who, along with the rest of the squad, finished their seven-day stay in MIQ earlier this week. With that time in isolation, the achievement is slowly starting to sink in.

"Obviously it was quite overwhelming to begin with, also very special and humbling. So many people wanting to congratulate you on something has been pretty cool. A lot of support from the cricketing community as well as the non-professional community."

A byproduct of Patel's historic performance in Mumbai was a hugely increased profile in India. On the back of some excellent T20 performances for the Black Caps in Bangladesh in September, it's opened the door for a tilt at an Indian Premier League contract via the player auction next month.

"It's one of those things, you won't know unless you do, so yeah, I'll definitely consider that. It's a great opportunity to play alongside some amazing players in different conditions.

"I think there's a lot of learning that happens in the IPL. I guess one of the other things is you're playing against some of the best in the world and to be able to challenge yourself on that level against some of the best in high pressure situations is probably what you're after as a cricketer, something that challenges you.

"It's a cool competition and obviously the money's great so no-one's ever going to complain about that. I think you have to put your name in and see what happens.

With strong links in recent years to Taradale Cricket Club and Hawke's Bay cricket, both of whom he has played for, Patel looks back fondly on his time in the Bay and also looks forward to future visits.

"I still hear from the Taradale boys and I try to make a point to go and visit and either take part in a club game or go and watch where the opportunity is available.

"Sometimes that can be difficult because of the scheduling and stuff like that, but I thoroughly enjoyed the Taradale environment.

"When I first moved to Napier and played, what I was told was, you come to Napier, you play club cricket, you perform there, you get picked up for Hawke's Bay, you perform there and there are opportunities.

"So that's basically what I did. Taradale was the club that gave me the opportunity to do that, so I'll always be grateful to them. But yeah, I thoroughly enjoy going back and giving back to club cricket.

"I think it's our responsibility as cricketers to go back and inspire other people to pick up the sport or take it more seriously. Taradale's been a big part of my journey.

"It's a great club, very family orientated and nice people who I'm still in touch with who send me messages of support and stuff like that so it's pretty cool."

Ajaz Patel pictured training at Nelson Park in Napier, for Central Stags. Photo / Paul Taylor

It's been quite the year for Patel. In May, he missed out on a 2021/22 Black Caps central contract, having received one the year before.

"Obviously at the time it was quite disappointing; you want to be in the central contracting list and be a part of that 20 man squad but the reality is there are only 20 contracts and some people do miss out.

"At the same time I knew what my focus was - my focus was around playing test cricket for New Zealand and one of the things about having a contract is it gives you more opportunities to do that, but I guess I got the assurance that me losing the contract didn't necessarily mean I would lose the opportunities to do that.

"The fact that I've played or been a part of so much cricket for New Zealand over the winter, I guess the contract is great but it's not the be all and end all and I guess if I want another contract then I've got to show why I deserve it."

When asked about the spinning stocks here in New Zealand, Patel is positive about the standard of players in this country.

"There's certainly a lot more depth in spin bowling circles around New Zealand now. When it comes to first class cricket you've got Rachin (Ravindra) coming through at the moment, (Michael) Rippon from Otago, Cole McConchie.

"We've also got another left arm spinner in Louis Delport in Auckland, who plays along with Will Somerville. There are a few youngsters coming through, for example Adithya Ashok, a leg spinner from Auckland. He's played at under-19 level for New Zealand.

"I think he's a quality bowler and he's definitely one to look out for in the future and I'm sure he'll play a big part for New Zealand. The reality is we probably don't have enough first class cricket here to be able to rapidly grow, especially in our conditions, because early on in the season, you get a couple of green pitches and that gets rained out – as a spinner you've probably only bowled 40 overs in four games and that doesn't really help your cause.

"Nothing's greater than actually being able to bowl out in the middle, I think that's the challenge that we face as spin bowlers, not getting enough overs out in the middle. The only way to really remedy that is to probably try to take opportunities overseas, whether it be club cricket or first class cricket or whatever, just to go over and just bowl and bowl and bowl.

"I did that in 2019, I went back and played at Cranleigh Cricket Club (in Surrey, England) and that was great for me because, every Saturday, out there bowling from one end pretty much and you just figure it out.

"So I think that's the biggest thing, is trying to figure out a way that you can get volume and as much time in the middle as possible. For youngsters as well, you learn to grow up (if you play overseas), you learn to do things on your own, you learn to be independent."

Ajaz Patel - leader of the pack of outstanding New Zealand sports people in 2021. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Although Patel still has plenty of years playing ahead, he is appreciative of the work that the New Zealand Cricket Players Association put in with him and his peers.

"The NZCPA have been fantastic. They put a lot of people in and around us for each region so they can help us grow, not only in cricket, but outside the game as well and assist us, whether it be higher learning, finding your first home, your first investment or money skills, mental skills, or whatever you may need for life outside of the game.

"The drive that they've had to keep growing that over the last seven or eight years has been fantastic. The PDM's (Player Development Managers) make sure that when the youngsters come in, these things are available to them should they want to use them and then it's the players responsibility how and when they use them.

"I was quite fortunate, I managed to finish off my college degree before I really got into cricket, so I've got a degree in Marketing and Management that I can use in the future if need be, but I'm really focused on some kind of entrepreneurship, doing something for myself."