Ahuriri Rotary Club's Citrus Drive a sweet success

Ahuriri members (from left) Alan Day, Don Alexander and club president Marcia Heathcote ready for the citrus drive.

For more than 30 years the Ahuriri Rotary Club has been collecting surplus citrus fruit donated by the Hawke's Bay community for free distribution to cities and towns in the lower North Island and more recently to Otago and Southland.

This fruit is then distributed free to rest homes, social services, and senior citizens in and around the area.

Bins will be placed at the usual collection deposits around Napier on Saturday, August 7. Details will be published in next week's Napier Courier.

For more information contact Phillip Anderson on 027 441 0718.