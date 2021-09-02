Ahuriri Rotary Club's annual citrus drive just in time

KiwiHarvest helped with the distribution of Hawke's Bay citrus in Dunedin.

Organisers of the Ahuriri Rotary Club's annual citrus drive are saying a huge thank you to all the Napier, Taradale, Bay View and Clive people who donated their citrus for this year's project.

The fruit, once sorted and repacked, was transported by TIL Transport Ltd to Dunedin, where the Dunedin Harbour Rotary Club in conjunction with KiwiHarvest again sorted into smaller container for distribution to those in need in the Otago-Southland region, says project co-ordinator Phillip Anderson.

"We were very fortunate to have the first delivery dispatched to Dunedin prior to the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown. Because KiwiHarvest is an essential service, the fruit was quickly distributed in prime condition. Thank you all again, for your continued support of this very worthy project. We look forward to continuing it again in 2022."