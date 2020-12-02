Ahuriri rescue: Yacht crashes into harbour rocks in Napier

Coastguard Hawke's Bay conducted an early morning tow on Thursday after a 47ft yacht crashed into the rocks in Ahuriri harbour, Napier. Photo / Supplied

The Hawke's Bay coastguard had a tricky towing mission in the early hours of Thursday after a 47ft yacht crashed into the rocks in a Napier harbour.

The crew were called to help tow the vessel in the Inner Harbour in Ahuriri, Napier, about 2am on Tuesday.

Coastguard Hawke's Bay skipper Henry van Tuel said they received a call for assistance from the yacht after it had hit the rocks at the entrance to the harbour.

There were three people aboard the yacht.

Van Tuel said the large boat was stuck on the rocks and had to be towed.

"The yacht, which was originally from Auckland, had been hit by a squall. This resulted in their jib wrapping itself around their forestay and so could not be lowered," he said.

"Then as they entered the channel, they were pushed onto the rocks."

Coastguard Hawke's Bay skipper Henry van Tuel received a call for assistance from the 47ft yacht after it had hit the rocks at the entrance to the harbour. Photo / Supplied

Van Tuel said low tide meant the crew didn't have much water to work with.

"We had quite a job initially getting a line to her and then getting her off the rocks," he said.

"The north-easterly wind, gusting to 20 knots plus, certainly added to the difficulty of the job."

Van Tuel said his team managed to tow the yacht off the rocks, before the three-man crew made their way back into the Ahuriri harbour under their own power.