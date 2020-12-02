Whale found stranded at Napier's Westshore beach

A pygmy sperm whale has been found stranded on Westshore beach in Napier. Photo / Frank Brown

A young pygmy sperm whale found stranded on a beach in Napier has been euthanised.

The beached whale was reported to the Department of Conservation about 7.30am on Thursday.

DoC senior community ranger Chris Wootton said he and other staff rushed to the juvenile whale on Westshore beach after it got stranded.

Wootton said those who reported the sighting said the whale was still alive at the time of the call-out.

However, upon arrival, the whale had to be euthanised.

A DoC spokeswoman said pygmy sperm whales were rarely seen out at sea, but often were found stranded on beaches.

"This is a very common species to strand in New Zealand, but particularly in this area, indicating it likely lived offshore in the Hikurangi trench," she said

"As they are usually an offshore, deep-water species, it is possible that animals that come close to shore and strand in New Zealand might have underlying health issues."

The spokeswoman said stranded animals of this species often pass away naturally or need to be euthanised.

There have been several sightings of whales around Hawke's bay over the past few months.

Orcas have been spotted swimming around Westshore and Ahuriri in November and December.