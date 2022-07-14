Outside re-branding of Hastings Age Concern to be complete in the following months. Photo / Paul Taylor

Age Concern has launched a new brand to attract new people through its doors, but its core business of supporting our older people to live their best lives will still be its key focus.

National president of the Age Concern New Zealand Board, Wayne Bradshaw, said the refresh was timely because the charity had changed significantly since it launched more than 70 years ago.

"The makeup of our population has changed too, we're getting older, living longer, and we're more diverse than ever before," he said.

With the ageing population, those over 64 make up one-fourth of the New Zealand population.

"Our organisation is changing what we do and how we look to better reflect our older population in New Zealand."

New national Age Concern branding, including the new logo, was put in place officially on July 1. Photo / supplied

Age Concern Hawke's Bay manager Dee Withers said, "The new brand highlights the fresh approach the organisation is taking in supporting our Hastings community."

The changing face and needs of the older community locally require Age Concern to continue with its traditional role and support and be responsive to the issues that older residents of Hastings and the rest of Hawke's Bay are now facing.

"We hope that the new branding highlights that we are changing with the times but holding fast to our core values, attracting those across the Hastings district that may have previously felt Age Concern wasn't for them," Withers said.

Those people are encouraged to get in touch and learn about the broad range of groups, exercise programmes, and supports the organisation now offers.

"Age Concern isn't just for those concerned about their age," she said.

Age Concern Hawke's Bay provides a wide range of information, services and activities, alongside the Elder Abuse Response Service and the Community Connector Service, which provides support to those impacted by Covid-19.

You can learn more about your local Age Concern at: www.ageconcern.org.nz