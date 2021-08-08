After-fives helping Dannevirke business networks

Members of the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce got a look at the changes made at Tararua Funerals with chairman Bryce Galloway.

Efforts by the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce to help businesses are paying dividends and filling gaps in local needs.

The chamber has been holding after-five events which have been well supported by local businesses.

Chamber committee member Hamish Illsley said one of the main issues for the chamber was that many people thought the focus was only on the retail shops in the main street of Dannevirke.

"It's more two blocks back," he said. "It's your trades (as well)."

After-five events have been held for about six to 10 years and have proved to be a great way of networking for not only new businesses, but also existing ones.

"The key thing is getting the lawyer to talk to the builder, the builder talking to the banker.

"If we don't do it, I think business people feel quite lonely."

Illsley said business owners had similar issues and each event helped them share those issues.

The June event showcased new businesses in town, which showed that Dannevirke is growing, while the July event showcased Tararua Funerals and the business' fresh new look.

Illsley said part of the reason behind the events was also to wake people up to the fact that there were new businesses in town.

"A lot of people don't actually know what's going on around them," he said.

Real estate agent Robynne Cload said the after-fives also helped other business owners to be able to access different services, for instance, tradespeople, who were in hot demand.

She said there was a new electrician in town but "no one really knew about him".

One such new business that has proved successful is the Sugar and Salt café which hosted the June event.

Owner Amanda Lloyd said the café had been through three other owners before she and her business partner bought it.

She said the evening was "fantastic".

"For us, particularly, it was really interesting that there were so many new businesses and new places in town and telling so many similar stories.

"Just bringing that excitement to Dannevirke, new faces and new energy and new ideas."

Lloyd said she had felt supported by the locals, as well as similar business owners.

"It's not competition, it's collaborating and how can we make the town work better.

"It's not how can my business work better, it's how can we work better together to bring a buzz or a feeling to the town."

Future after-fives will look at showcasing some established businesses as well as other new businesses.

The chamber is also developing a website which will make it easier for members to access information and enable them to communicate more directly with the chamber.