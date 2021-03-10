Advertisement: Good year for Stitch Me company

Stitch Me owners David and Sharlene Curtis by their world-class embroidery machine imported from Tauranga which does eight garments at a time.

Stitch Me in 2020 has had a great year despite Covid with an increase in business that is attributed to the thinking outside the square theory and that nothing is an issue when it comes to supplying branded garments and goods.

The can-do attitude grew the business which attracted new customers to let Stitch Me get on and meet their mostly uniform requirements. Repeat customers are very important to Stitch Me as well. All it takes is an email or a Facebook message and the job is done.

With a recent purchase of a new eight head embroidery machine and the services of a world-class digitiser (a digitiser is the person who puts the customers' logo into a programme that the embroidery machine can read and then it is embroidered onto garments) the machine is quicker and replicates the customer's logo to exactly what the customer requires.

Stitch Me also purchased another single head 2018 Tajima machine which has 15 needles rather than nine to share the load, allowing greater versatility and speed.

Now there is no end to the ways Stitch Me meets the challenge. Sublimating clothing is really catching on and "BrandMe" allows David and Sharlene to label gift items like slate cheese boards, chilly bags, pens, key rings, bottle openers, knives and wine/beer glasses with the company logo - great for gifts to clients.

David says locals have been very loyal and supportive - 70 per cent of orders come from Tararua and 60 per cent from Dannevirke. Orders are also flowing in from all over the country.

David believes "if you are not branded you are naked" and missing a great opportunity for promotion. He and Sharlene pride themselves on quick turnarounds and reliability of delivery.

Contact Sharlene or David for any inquiries and advice on 06 374 9947 or email StitchMe@xtra.co.nz and see what they can do on their Facebook page.