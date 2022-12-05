CHB District Council staff and councillors celebrating the funding with Otāne residents.

Footpaths are on the way for Otāne and Pōrangahau.

This week Minister of Transport Michael Wood announced national funding by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s transport choices programme.

In Central Hawke’s Bay, this will provide up to $4 million of funding for nearly four kilometres of footpaths and safe crossings in the centre of Otāne and 250m of footpaths along the main road to the school in Pōrangahau.

The final detail of the projects, including funding decisions by Waka Kotahi, will be confirmed in the coming months.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker said, “In a small district like ours, funding constraints mean that footpaths are often characterised as ‘nice-to-have’ rather than a necessity. But this new funding is truly transformational for people living in Otāne and Pōrangahau, who have been asking for these improvements for many years.

“They want to be safe, active, and connected, with good access to public services like schools and parks for both young and old. Availability of transport choices is just as important in small towns as it is in the cities as we try to move to being a more climate-resilient society.”

Acknowledging the significance of the announcement for Central Hawke’s Bay, a small group met with deputy mayor Kelly Annand in Otāne at the weekend after the minister’s announcement, to celebrate the news.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, manager urban mobility, Kathryn King, says she is pleased Central Hawke’s Bay District Council has received funding as part of the Transport Choices programme.

“The Transport Choices programme is supporting councils to give people more options in the way they travel. I’m pleased to say we received an outstanding response from councils around the country, embracing the opportunity to provide greater transport choices for their communities.

“Funding criteria specified projects that would deliver strategic cycling/micro-mobility networks, create walkable neighbourhoods, support healthy school travel, or make public transport easier to use.

“The aim is to open up streets so everyone can get where they need to go in ways that are good for their health and the planet.”

The construction phase of the Transport Choices programme, once finalised with Waka Kotahi and communities, will take place through 2023. Walking or cycling instead of driving short distances is good for the environment, good for health and good for community connections – meeting several of Project THRIVE’s aims, including that of durable infrastructure.

This announcement of up to $4m in Transport Choices funding follows $1.5m of funding for the Waka Kotahi for Streets for People programme for safety enhancements along the main street of Waipawa.



