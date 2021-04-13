ACC claims in Hawke's Bay: 78,378 injury claims in 2020, prompting call for caution

ACC spent more than $159m helping people recover from injuries in Hawke's Bay in 2020. Photo / Warren Buckland

There were more than 75,000 Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) injury claims in Hawke's Bay in 2020, prompting a call for locals to be more cautious.

Last year, ACC spent more than $159m helping people in Hawke's Bay recover from injuries.

In total, there were 78,378 new claims accepted across the region last year.

The high level of claims has sparked the launch of a new injury prevention campaign which lays down the challenge for all New Zealanders to stop and take a moment to assess the risks at home, work and play.

ACC head of injury prevention Isaac Carlson said the campaign, entitled 'Preventable', aims to improve wellbeing by decreasing the number and severity of injuries.

The corporation accepts over 2 million claims every year in NZ, which equates to more than 5000 injury claims a day nationwide – at a cost of more than $4bn annually.

It's estimated that 90 per cent of injuries are preventable.

Carlson said ACC is urging New Zealanders to "have a Hmmm ... " because by taking a moment to prevent injury, Kiwis can keep doing the things they love and keep from harming others around them.

"It's important to take a moment to think about what you are about to do and think about what could go wrong to prevent injury," he said.

Carlson said taking a pause can save days, weeks, months or a lifetime of harm and hurt – for the person and others.

"Injury harm continues to be unacceptably high which impacts the wellbeing of the entire country. We can all collectively do more to look out for ourselves and each other."

ACC has pledged to invest $7.6m into the campaign over the next two years, forming part of its $80m per annum investment into injury prevention.

Carlson said the "bring it on" attitude Kiwis often displayed could lead to mistakes and injuries.

"They often unwittingly put themselves in harm's way in their role of helping others – often rushing, being tired or not concentrating on themselves and their space," he said.