Te Mata o Rongokako, the 'sleeping giant', will eventually have a Korowai of native plants surrounding the resting figure. Photo / Warren Buckland

Te Mata Park Trust is poised to plant 14,000 native plants - and it's inviting the community to lend a hand.

In a unique partnership between Trees That Count and the Department of Conservation, 2000 native trees are funded in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.

Anyone who wishes to help plant native trees is warmly invited to attend the Te Mata Park Winter Planting Day on Arbor Day June 5 in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Te Mata-o-Rongokako, the 'Sleeping Giant', has had a green facelift, with the local community initiating a significant native planting programme.

In 2020 the planting project was launched after 12 hectares of ageing pine trees were harvested from an established part of Te Mata Park.

Te Mata Park Trust park manager Emma Buttle said, "With support from our community and charitable trusts, we also purchased an additional 8.5 hectares of neighbouring land in 2019."

Since then, the trust has worked on its plan to plant close to 60,000 native species across these two areas over four years.

The objective is to promote native revegetation and increased biodiversity across Te Mata Park and the broader maunga for enhanced ecosystem health.

"The peak is of cultural significance to the marae hapū of Heretaunga, whose wonderfully rich, deep, diverse and sacred relationship with the maunga," Buttle said.

There is evidence of past settlements, including pā sites and other earthworks, associated with the land are the ancestors' Te Rehunga of Ngāti Ngarengare, a sub-tribe of Ngāti Kahungunu.

While Te Mata's lone pine will stay lonely, the surrounding Te Mata Park will see 2000 native trees planted on June 5. Photo / Warren Buckland

"The vision is to restore the ngahere, the native vegetation to reflect the Korowai which previously enveloped this whenua," the park manager said.

Native planting will help provide a habitat for birds and bees, protect against pests and environmental hazards, improve water quality and protect soil and land from erosion.

Planting natives is a long-term plan, and the trust wants to protect this area for hundreds of years to come.

The park manager said this project provides jobs for local contractors and strengthens our community.

Many groups are involved in the planting programme, including strong engagement with mana whenua ranging from supporters and donors to volunteers and contractors.

Volunteers have come from school groups, community organisations, local businesses and families.

The contractors and plant providers are all locally based, with a planting manager overseeing the work programme.

"We're immensely grateful for the ongoing support provided through the Trees That Count platform and 1 Billion Trees and our community supporters," Buttle said.

"It is extremely gratifying to see the impact this work is making on our community and bringing people together for the benefit of the whenua.

"We know it won't happen overnight, but in 10-15 years, once the trees have grown, it will be a very special place to visit," Buttle said.

Register to attend the winter planting event at treesthatcount.co.nz/qpj