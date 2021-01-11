A sell out: Six60 to bring in record-breaking 20,000 crowd to Hastings

Chris Mac, Eli Paewai, Ji Fraser, Matiu Walters and Marlon Gerbes cycling down Elephant Hill Winery's palm tree lined driveway, Te Awanga. Photo / Supplied

The sun is expected to go down on Six60's Saturday concert in Hastings this month with a sell-out crowd.

A spokeswoman from the band's label said they are on track to have a crowd of 20,000 people at the Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana on January 23.

"This will be the biggest show Six60 have played in Hawke's Bay," she said.

There is also a big line up of New Zealand acts taking to the stage to set the scene before the main act including Shapeshifter, Kings, Maimoa and Nouri.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it is fantastic to see ticket sales for the concert going so well.

"Everyone is really excited about Six60 coming and having an outdoor music concert at the Hawke's Bay Showgrounds," she said.

"We know hundreds of people will be visiting our district for the concert, which is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase Hastings."

Six60 band members on top of Te Mata Peak in Havelock North. Photo / Supplied

Band member's Matiu Walters, Marlon Gerbes, Eli Paewai, Chris Mac and Ji Fraser visited the region in December to explore Hastings ahead of this month's highly anticipated performance.

The band went to Black Barn for wine tasting, were serenaded by the Kahurangi music group on top of Te Mata Peak and cycled the coastal wine trail through Te Awanga.

Walters even made a guest appearance at Drax Project's Black Barn show.

They will also be performing in Waitangi, New Plymouth, Christchurch, Wellington and Hamilton in the next two months.

Hawke's Bay A&P Society general manager Sally Jackson said they are very pleased to be hosting the Dunedin formed band at the Tomoana Showgrounds.

"We have a stunning venue here in Hastings that is a huge asset for our community and we are very much looking forward to having 20,000 people on the grounds for this event," she said.