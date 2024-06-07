Advertisement
A season-defining moment as Hawks win again in the south

Doug Laing
By
2 mins to read
Hawks import Lucas Sutherland (No 35) and Southland Sharks star Alonzo Burton (No 4) in the Hawks’ 100-99 win in Invercargill on Thursday night. Photo / Monica Toretto - NBL

The Taylor Hawks have given their Sal’s NBL playoff hopes a big boost with a dramatic come-from-behind, one-point, last-10-seconds win over Southland Sharks in Invercargill.

The 100-99 win on Thursday night came after the side

