Pax Assadi's show Handsome Boy is on at the Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre, Napier, on Thursday October 20. Photo / Supplied

Ready for a night of laughter?

Then don't miss a night with multi-talented stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and presenter Pax Assadi's show Handsome Boy.

The nationwide tour hits the stage at the Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre, Napier, on Thursday, October 20.

Hot off the heels of his critically acclaimed sitcom Raised by Refugees, Assadi will delight crowds as he travels the country delivering an evening of hilarity.

Celebrated by peers and critics alike, he is one of Aotearoa's strongest and most important comedic voices.

His career started in 2011 and has led to continued success as he established himself as a much-loved mainstay on NZ television screens.

He has appeared on Have You Been Paying Attention, 7 Days, The Great Kiwi Bake Off, and 60 Seconds, and in 2020 he hosted the NZ International Comedy Gala to rave reviews.

He's flexed his acting skills on Mean Mums, Tongue Tied, Jandal Burn and The Breaker Upperers, before going on to release Raised by Refugees, a semi-autobiographical stand-up show which he wrote, produced, and starred in. The show released in 2022 to critical acclaim and has since been renewed for a second season.

Assadi has racked up an impressive array of awards over the years. At the NZ International Comedy Festival, he was nominated for the coveted Billy T and Fred Dagg Awards. He has also been nominated for Best MC, Best Comedy Performance on Television, and Best Male Comedian three times, and has won the award for Gag Of The Year. He is currently working on his debut novel.

