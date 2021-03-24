A great leader has fallen

Annie Aranui - A wonderful leader in the community who will be sorely missed. Photo / Supplied

Last week we farewelled a rangatira, a great leader in Kahungunu. Annie Aranui (nee Eden) died unexpectedly on Friday 19th March 2020. She was a wife, a mother, a daughter, a grandmother, a sister, a coach, a mentor, a friend and a visionary leader who will be sorely missed by all.

When we think of Rangatira and the qualities and the values we seek to be expressed; Annie was deemed to possess them all. At her tangi at Moteo Pa many shared stories of her calmness, her gentle style, her kindness and manaaki tāngata across all of those she interacted with from Ministers in government through to whānau across Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti rohe indeed across Aotearoa.

She was also quietly stoic and determined, described as a "silent assassin"; surprising people with her resolve and ability to cut through red tape to ensure results that improved the lives and wellbeing of whānau.

Annie was a very humble person who preferred to "do the mahi" and never sought accolades or recognition "kāore te kūmara e kōrero mō tōna ake reka".

Knowing Annie as I do, I know she would have found the kōrero about her uncomfortable but would have accepted it with her usual grace.

In 2020, Annie received the New Zealand Public Service Medal formally acknowledging her ability to successfully lead Māori-Crown relationships and achieve mutual outcomes across the public sector.

Her ability and vision was again acknowledged at the National Iwi Chairs Housing Symposium in December 2020, where a resolution was passed stating the need to "increase public sector Māori leadership that achieves meaningful Iwi Crown partnership outcomes with such leadership as from … Annie Aranui" reiterating her success and the respect they had for her mahi and leadership.

A great leader is also measured by the footprint they leave behind. Annie had an ability to spot and foster talent. She was forever thinking about those around her, what awhi she could provide so they could reach their potential; especially wāhine Māori.

Giving young Māori an opportunity to be mentored and supported into employment was especially dear to her. Her internship model taking on year 11 or above students from local high schools across her region into meaningful roles within the Ministry in the schools holidays is a good example of that.

Her hope is that other local and central government agencies will follow her example. Those she coached, mentored and enabled across Aotearoa are now her legacy of leaders continuing to walk the path she helped them create.

Annie knew her people and her region and her advice and input was actively sought by everyone. She sat effortlessly with leaders in government at a national, regional or local level, community, hapū and Iwi and loved working in collaboration, connecting the dots and focusing on what matters which was whanau. Annie always had whānau at the heart of her every thought and action not just in mahi but in life.

She loved her family, her husband of 40 years James, her three children, her eight moko, her parents, siblings, nieces and nephews. Everyone inhabited a special place in her heart but she and James were especially excited when they became grandparents.

Her time with her moko were especially precious with Friday nights quickly becoming exclusively Nanny and Koro time. Although she is no longer here she will, alongside her treasured Dad Albert, continue to watch over her whānau. To me Annie was my friend and along with many others, I will miss her dearly.

"Annie, your MSD whānau and the wider public service did you proud. Although grieving and reeling with loss themselves, they stood up and provided the awhi and manaaki to your immediate whānau so they could spend what precious time they had left with you and to ensure their leader was farewelled in the manner you deserved. They certainly did that".

Kia hora te marino, kia papapounamu te moana, kia tere te kārohirohi i mua i tō huarahi. Moe mai, moe mai rā e hoa. Haere rā koe ki ō tāua mātua.

Chrissie Hape is Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chief executive