A bit unseasonal - a warm week for Hawke’s Bay

Fishing by numbers - off the rocks in Napier, where first-week-of-June temperatures were 19C on Monday morning. Photo / Connull Lang

A forecast for unseasonally-warm King’s Birthday weather was being proved to be on the mark for Hawke’s Bay with temperatures reaching to 18 degrees Celsius before 10am.

According to the MetService website the Napier temperature of 18.1C about 10am was the warmest in the country at the time on a range of almost 20C to the lowest on the network of cities and towns, at Twizel, in Canterbury, where it had been -1deg about 9.30am.

In Hastings it was just over 16C, and in the northern and southern extremities of Hawke’s Bay at Wairoa and Dannevirke it was 13-14C.

Having passed 19C on Sunday, the King’s Birthday temperature in Napier had climbed quickly from about 9C at 7am to 15C just after 8am, and similar temperatures were being forecast for the rest of the week, including next weekend.

There was a forecast for possibly some showers into the evening, but otherwise no forecast of any rain before Thursday.

With a forecast of large ocean swells and waves up to nine metres at the Chatham Islands, about 740km southeast of Napier, some heavy seas, but much less severe were being forecast for the coast of the lower North Island, but not as far as the Hawke’s Bay coast. Some high winds were also forecast for the stretch of coastline.