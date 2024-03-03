Cyclists head off on the first leg of the Property Brokers Race to the Brewery annual fundraising race, starting on Broadway Ave in Palmerston North.

It started off as a way to give back to the community and to add “a bit of fun”.

Since its conception in 2011, the Property Brokers Race to the Brewery has raised more than half a million dollars for charitable causes and the 13th annual event, held last weekend, has added to that total.

There were 46 teams from businesses around the region, as well as nine solo racers, taking part in the 2024 event.

It’s a gruelling test of endurance, starting at the Property Brokers office on Broadway Ave in Palmerston North and finishing at the Tui Brewery in Mangatainoka.

A competitor in the Plumb House team in one of six legs in the Race to the Brewery. The Plumb House team came in fourth with a time of 4.04.22.

The race has six legs, consisting of a road cycle from the start line to the Manawatu Gorge, followed by a run through the gorge to Ballance Bridge as the first two. A swift uphill walk via Hall Block Rd then connects to the mountain bike leg that traverses North Range Rd before diverting onto private farmland for downhill fun. Once at the bottom, the race continues to a quick road run then over hills and across a river to the finish line at the Brewery for a cold drink and a bit of fun.

The number of teams entering is capped at 60, so to have 46 is “up there” with past participation, and the nine solo entrants is the most they’ve had, one of the people behind the event says.

Made it! A competitor gets encouragement as he crosses the finish line in the final leg of the Race to the Brewery at Tui Brewery in Mangatainoka.

Pahiatua Property Brokers also took part, sponsoring a team that came in at four hours and 12 minutes, just under half an hour after the first team to cross the finish line - Lumberland, from Palmerston North, who took three hours and 45 minutes.

Local agent Patrick Baker says it is a bit of a novelty racing to the brewery and finishing with a beer, but he feels it’s a great way to give back to the community.

“It’s a very cool thing that Property Brokers have been doing.”

The staff from the Pahīatua office volunteer their time, with some acting as marshals on the course.

“We’re lucky to be involved in it,” Patrick says.

The day of the race was hot, adding to the challenge for the competitors.

Property Brokers regional director Paul Roache highlighted the event’s commitment to safety and sportsmanship.

“Thankfully, every team crossed the line with no injury,” he says.

Thanks were also given to sponsors and the local farming community.

“The sponsors and farmers who support our event are invaluable; their generosity has meant that this event can happen yearly,” Paul says.

First in: A member of the Lumberland team was first to cross the finish line at a total time of 3 hours 45 minutes. Photo / Leanne Warr

The team from Plumbing World were second in the Race to the Brewery. The team's final time was 3 hours 51 minutes. Photo / Leanne Warr

The final-stage competitor of the Studio Rubiks team clocks in so the team's time can be calculated - it was 3 hours 57 minutes.







