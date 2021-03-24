A & A Auto Works for panel beating and spray painting

Andrew at work in his ventilated spray booth.

Andrew Brooks, the owner and operator of 'A & A Auto Works' in Dannevirke, brings 26 years of experience and knowledge in both panel beating and spray painting. The art of rust repairs and restoration has always been Andrew's passion.

Andrew completed his trade apprenticeship in a large smash repairs shop in Sydney, Australia. He spent 11 years gaining post-apprenticeship experience in Sydney before managing a smaller prestige repairs shop there. He then took an opportunity with large company AUSARC (Australian Accident Repair Centres) based on the Gold Coast, where he implemented AUSARCS processes into their newly acquired shops based along the East Coast of Australia.

Andrew has worked his way up the chain with experience in every area of smash repairs. This is not only through many years spent on the tools as a panel beater and spray painter, but also as an Estimator (quoting for insurance companies), a parts manager, a production manager and finally as a centre manager for a large smash repairs shop in Burleigh on the Gold Coast where they completed on average 40 cars a week.

A move to Dannevirke, where wife Amber's family is based, has brought him to his current position of owning and running his own shop here for more than five years now. He is assisted by Ethan Ramsay (with whom Andrew has mentored and shared his knowledge and skills) and Amber who looks after the paperwork side of things.

A & A Auto Works is located a short four-minute drive south of the BP Service station in Dannevirke, based at 201 Totaramahonga Rd (off Aerodrome Rd).

Andrew and his team pride themselves on top quality workmanship, fast turnaround times and exceeding customer expectations.

With a mobile quoting service, a courtesy car available and top-quality customer service they like to make things as easy and as smooth as possible. Customers are often surprised to see a sparkling clean car on pickup after any job, big or small, has been completed.

A portion of A & A Auto Works jobs come from insurance claims. "We have good relationships with and complete work for all insurance companies and we guarantee all of our own work."

Andrew strives to make any claim as easy and stress-free as possible for his customers.

Key to key times were a huge part of securing work through insurance companies in Australia. This remains a big part of Andrew's day-to-day running of his business here in Dannevirke.

"Customers are inconvenienced when left without a car, so we like to make that time as short as possible, while also completing our work to a high standard."

A & A Auto Works doesn't just do cars. Andrew gets everything for repairs and paintwork from tractors to retro radios, horse floats to kitchens, food carts, race cars, trailers, motorbikes, trucks, diggers and boats.

A & A Auto Works runs a large ventilated spray booth with an attached extracted mixing room. It also has a car hoist and a specific metal fabrication and restoration workshop which sits separately from the main shop.

"This is where the magic of restoring classics back to their former glory happens."

The next time you are unfortunate enough to have to make an insurance claim, have failed a WOF due to rust or need tired paintwork tidied up, please give Andrew a call on 027 357 6233, send him a message through A & A Auto Works Facebook page or flick an email to aandaautoworks@gmail.com.