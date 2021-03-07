3 vehicle crash on Napier highway

State Highway 51 in Napier was closed last night after a serious crash. Photo / File

A stretch of beachfront highway south of Napier was closed on Sunday night after a car rolled.

The crash on State Highway 51 (formerly State Highway 2) was reported at 10.10pm, and happened about 1.7km south of the highway's intersection with Ellison St at the southern entrance to Napier's Marine Parade.

No information was initially available on whether there were any injuries, but more than an hour later the road remained closed between Ellison St and Awatoto Rd.

A detour was available via Te Awa Ave, past Napier Boys High School and the Maraenui Golf Club.

The same stretch of SH51 was closed for several hours after a Sunday morning crash which killed a motorcyclist four weeks ago – the fifth fatal crash on the highway between Awatoto Rd and a few metres north of the Ellison St intersection in just over two and a half years since September 2018.

There have been other serious crashes on the stretch of just 3km, and emergency services extricated from a vehicle after another crash near the Ellison St intersection last Thursday.

The narrow two-lane highway, with wire-rope barriers on either side for some of the distance, has been subject of calls for the speed limit to be lowered from 100kmh to 80kmh in keeping with its role as a tourist and holidaymakers route, as well being a busy route from Havelock North and Clive to Napier and a major route between Napier and Hastings.