$25m package to improve Napier port access

Napier Port.

A $25 million package of three road access improvements to Napier port has today been announced by the Government as one of the first actions of Matariki - the Hawke's Bay Economic Development Strategy.

At the launch in Napier today, the Government said that improving access to the port had been identified through the development of the strategy and its accompanying regional action plan as a key contributor to Hawke's Bay's economic growth.

"This connection is one of the three or four key pieces of infrastructure for Hawke's Bays future prosperity," Economic Development Minister Steven Joyce said.

"I am pleased we are able to announce this funding as one of the first key initiatives of the Matariki Economic Development Action Plan."

The road improvement package includes improvements to intersections at Watchman Road and Hyderabad Road/Prebensen Drive as well as the SH50/SH2 Expressway.

It is part of the third tranche of the Government's Accelerated Regional Roading Programme announced in 2014 to speed up the delivery of transport projects important to regional New Zealand.