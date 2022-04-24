187 new cases of Covid in Hawke's Bay

A rapid antigen test. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay recorded 187 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.

It is one of the lowest daily totals since cases began to spike in early March across Hawke's Bay.

It is only the third time daily case numbers have dropped below 200 since March 1, and followed 253 new cases reported across the region on Saturday.

Meanwhile, there are eight people in hospital in Hawke's Bay battling the virus.

Nationwide, there were 5662 new community cases announced on Sunday, and nine further deaths, none of which were in Hawke's Bay.

It comes as the Ministry of Health revealed the first known detection this weekend of the Omicron XE variant in the country.

"XE has been spreading overseas and its arrival in New Zealand is not unexpected," the statement read.

"At this stage, the public health settings already in place to manage other Omicron variants are assessed to be appropriate for managing XE and no changes are required."

Daily Covid cases in Hawke's Bay:

Apr 24: 187

Apr 23: 253

Apr 22: 316

Apr 21: 362

Apr 20: 365

Apr 19: 282

Apr 18: 187

Apr 17: 184

Apr 15/16: 460

Apr 14: 357

Apr 13: 355

Apr 12: 474

Apr 11: 284

Apr 10: 268

Apr 9: 356

Apr 8: 434

Apr 7: 480

Apr 6: 602

Apr 5: 693

Apr 4: 454

Apr 3: 420

Apr 2: 590

Apr 1: 712

Mar 31: 917

Mar 30: 892

Mar 29: 1015

Mar 28: 701

Mar 27: 541

Mar 26: 770

Mar 25: 873

Mar 24: 1055

Mar 23: 1064

Mar 22: 1243

Mar 21: 796

Mar 20: 676

Mar 19: 1108

Mar 18: 841

Mar 17: 1101

Mar 16: 1049

Mar 15: 1111

Mar 14: 680

Mar 13: 597

Mar 12: 730

Mar 11: 855

Mar 10: 700

Mar 9: 707

Mar 8: 707

Mar 7: 435

Mar 6: 336

Mar 5: 327

Mar 4: 325

Mar 3: 315

Mar 2: 273

Mar 1: 168

Feb 28: 138

Feb 27: 136

Feb 25: 94

Feb 24: 60

Feb 23: 18

Feb 22: 25

Feb 21: 23

Feb 20: 24

Feb 19: 22

Feb 18: 17

Feb 17: 2

Feb 16: 15

Feb 15: 1

Feb 14: 5

Feb 13: 8

Feb 12: 7

Feb 11: 0

Feb 10: 0