There have been 12 Covid-related deaths publicly reported in Hawke's Bay in only 10 days, bringing the region's public death toll to 62. Photo / NZME

The Ministry of Health has announced a further four Covid-related deaths in the Hawke's Bay region on Sunday.

Since Hawke's Bay's Covid-related death toll reached 50, 10 days ago, there have now been a further 12 deaths publicly reported in the region, bringing the total to 62.

The Ministry of Health announced a total of 14 Covid related deaths from across the nation on Sunday.

Besides the four in Hawke's Bay, three were from Auckland region, three were from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, one was from Wellington region and one was from Southern.

Six were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90.

Of these people, 11 were women and three were men.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 24.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment on these," the Ministry of Health statement said.

There were 247 new Covid-19 cases reported in Hawke's Bay in the previous 24 hours from Sunday, and 32 current hospitalisations.

Nationwide, the Ministry of Health reported 5535 new cases of Covid-19 and 720 current hospitalisations.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Sunday is 8563.