We Solve Murders – Richard Osman (Penguin, $38.00)

Author Richard Osman makes waves with another captivating murder mystery novel, titled, "We Solve Murders."

Mr Osman is back, but this time, we’re not off to hang with the detectives of Cooper’s Chase. Our new hero is Steve Wheeler, a bereaved ex-copper and low-key private investigator who can be prevailed upon to sort out minor mysteries, like where the heck your cat has got to.

The story begins with a murdered “influencer,” made famous not by his life, but by his death. In the vicinity of this murder is Amy Wheeler, beloved daughter-in-law of Steve.

Amy works for Maximum Impact Solutions and is currently on a close protection detail to guard superstar author Rosie D’Antonio. Rosie’s fiction has upset a very dangerous Russian and the pair are sequestered on a private island.

When it becomes apparent that not only Rosie but Amy is in grave danger Amy persuades her father-in-law, Steve, to forego his pub lunches and insomniac’s 3am wanderings and join in on a manhunt.

There follows a caper across continents involving more wannabe influencers, a great deal of money, an unknown assailant and a retired copper who just wants to do the pub quiz but finds himself in South Carolina, Dubai and Cork.