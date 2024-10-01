We Solve Murders – Richard Osman (Penguin, $38.00)

Mr Osman is back, but this time, we’re not off to hang with the detectives of Cooper’s Chase. Our new hero is Steve Wheeler, a bereaved ex-copper and low-key private investigator who can be prevailed upon to sort out minor mysteries, like where the heck your cat has got to.
The story begins with a murdered “influencer,” made famous not by his life, but by his death. In the vicinity of this murder is Amy Wheeler, beloved daughter-in-law of Steve.
Amy works for Maximum Impact Solutions and is currently on a close protection detail to guard superstar author Rosie D’Antonio. Rosie’s fiction has upset a very dangerous Russian and the pair are sequestered on a private island.
When it becomes apparent that not only Rosie but Amy is in grave danger Amy persuades her father-in-law, Steve, to forego his pub lunches and insomniac’s 3am wanderings and join in on a manhunt.
There follows a caper across continents involving more wannabe influencers, a great deal of money, an unknown assailant and a retired copper who just wants to do the pub quiz but finds himself in South Carolina, Dubai and Cork.