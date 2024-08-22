Napier designer Laurel Judd is again a World of Wearable Arts 2024 finalist. Photo / Maddisyn Jeffares
A former PE teacher turned knitwear designer and fibre artist has made a name for herself in Hawke’s Bay with the made-to-fit knitwear she used to sell from her at-home retail store, Laurel Dzigna Knitz...and for her four finals spots in the World of Wearable Arts competition.
During a school holiday in the 70′s and looking for something to do, Napier’s Laurel Judd decided she wanted a knitting machine.
Judd explained that at this time, people could walk into a shop, watch a knitting machine demonstration, and take one home.
The next day, an employee from the store came to Judd’s house in Taradale to set up the machine and give her a lesson.
“By the end of the holidays, I’d made three or four jerseys, and I was struck,” Judd said.
After making pieces for her family and friends and helping her school’s kapa haka group with their uniforms, Judd left the teaching profession and became a fulltime knitwear designer, creating special pieces for retail outlets and galleries.
While creating and selling knitwear has been Judd’s bread and butter, she said her hobby, creating wearable art pieces and fibre art, has been what she has really loved.
Wool has been the designer’s preferred material for a long time, and because she uses New Zealand wool, she feels like she’s doing the country a favour by advertising it in a different way.
She added, “I sat next to a Japanese girl, and she virtually didn’t speak any English.
“She was 20, and she’d come all the way by herself without speaking English - that would’ve been hard for her.”
The Napier designer said that just soaking up the atmosphere in Wellington and at WOW makes her feel like she’s won.
Now all that’s left for Judd to do in preparation for the big day is finish her outfit to wear to the WOW show, which she has made out of wool, felt and fibre, sticking to her roots.
