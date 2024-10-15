Ahead of us, we have a celebration of business in Napier with the Napier 150th Gala on November 1, a showcase of vehicles through the ages with Wheels of Time on November 3, the official commemoration events on November 28, a century of the Fulligar Engine on November 29, Whānau Fest 150 in Anderson Park and Collins St Festival in Ahuriri on November 30.

The following weekend, on December 7, Napier city will come alive with festive spirit with the Christmas Parade and an all-star, free concert at the Soundshell. For full information about all of these and more, visit www.ourplacenapier.nz.

Napier City Councillors Sally Crown (left), Ronda Chrystal and Mayor Kirsten Wise playing the new Napier-themed Monopoly.

Throughout this time of celebration, I encourage you to share our history with loved ones, friends and family, grandchildren and neighbours.

Spending time together, connecting, celebrating, and sharing stories about who we are and what is important to us as a place and as people strengthens us all.

Many events are well suited to motivating such conversations. We’ve already seen the impact events can have on people by bringing them together to share a story, a laugh, a tear, or a memory. We are all made stronger by spending time together, and whatever the reason, the goal is to be in the company of others.

Our special release of Monopoly Napier Edition for the 150th is another excellent reason to come together with family, children and younger generations to reminisce about good times shared in Napier.

It’s a bit of friendly competition with our favourite landmarks along the way! There’s a serious reason behind the fun.

We are using the profits of Monopoly sales to offset the costs of putting on community events so we can minimise any impact on rates.

We do want to celebrate Napier, but we also need to be financially sustainable in everything we do. Napier is such a desirable destination for visitors we are sure our Monopoly will also appeal to tourists as a Napier keepsake!

I look forward to seeing you out and about at our many events and hope you enjoy what we have planned.