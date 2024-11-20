Thirteen-year-old Daphne Wilkinson's art is up for a Peoples Choice Award in Spark's Christmas Art Competition.

Napier teen Daphne Wilkinson has been named as one of the six finalists in Spark’s inaugural Christmas Art Competition in the 11-14 age group category.

The Spark Christmas Art competition was created ahead of the holiday season this year and invited budding artists across the country to submit a piece of artwork for Spark’s national Christmas card as well as a chance to win a one-on-one mentorship session with New Zealand creative Blue-Monty Hamel.

The winning design will also appear on a billboard in their home region.

Two New Zealand artists have been named the supreme winners out of nearly 130 entries, and voting is now open for one of six finalists who will be crowned People’s Choice Award winner.