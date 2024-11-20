Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Napier Courier

Napier 13-year-old finalist in Spark’s inaugural Christmas Art Competition

Napier Courier
2 mins to read
Thirteen-year-old Daphne Wilkinson's art is up for a Peoples Choice Award in Spark's Christmas Art Competition.

Thirteen-year-old Daphne Wilkinson's art is up for a Peoples Choice Award in Spark's Christmas Art Competition.

Napier teen Daphne Wilkinson has been named as one of the six finalists in Spark’s inaugural Christmas Art Competition in the 11-14 age group category.

The Spark Christmas Art competition was created ahead of the holiday season this year and invited budding artists across the country to submit a piece of artwork for Spark’s national Christmas card as well as a chance to win a one-on-one mentorship session with New Zealand creative Blue-Monty Hamel.

The winning design will also appear on a billboard in their home region.

Two New Zealand artists have been named the supreme winners out of nearly 130 entries, and voting is now open for one of six finalists who will be crowned People’s Choice Award winner.

Napier teen Daphne Wilkinson, one of the six finalists in Spark’s inaugural Christmas Art Competition in the 11-14 age group category.
Napier teen Daphne Wilkinson, one of the six finalists in Spark’s inaugural Christmas Art Competition in the 11-14 age group category.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As one of the finalists, 13-year-old Daphne’s artwork has been added online to spark.co.nz/art to be voted for in the People’s Choice Award.

Daphne said, “I’m so proud to be named as a finalist in the competition, and would love the Napier community to get behind me and vote for me as People’s Choice Award.”

Spark’s director of marketing and data, Matt Bain, said he is thrilled to see the public get involved in the art competition and said they’ve been “blown away” by the creativity and passion displayed in the entries.

“It’s inspiring to witness the next generation of New Zealand artists embracing their artistic gifts.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Now, we’re inviting all of Aotearoa to get behind these talented young artists and vote for their favourite piece,” Bain said.

New Zealanders can view the artwork by the six finalists and cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award by heading to spark.co.nz/art. Voting is open now and will close on Friday, November 29. The artwork with the most public votes will be awarded the People’s Choice Award, with the winning designer receiving a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9FE tablet, allowing them to continue exploring their artistic talents in a digital space.

Save

Latest from Napier Courier

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Napier Courier