Creative Arts Napier has plans to brighten a cold winter

Napier Courier
By Tania Wright
3 mins to read
Creative Arts Napier wants to let locals know its doors are open to everyone.

A fortnightly local arts column written by Creative Arts Napier manager Tania Wright.

Winter is finally here and it’s warm and cosy at Creative Arts Napier with our galleries full of colour and culture this Matariki time.

A photography invitational exhibition featuring work by local photographers on the theme The Golden Hour will be held in our main gallery from July 19 to August 1.

The golden hour is the period of the day one hour before the sun sets or after it rises, when the light is warmer and softer than usual so that photographs taken in it have a pleasing quality.

You are warmly invited to attend the opening of this exhibition on Friday, July 19, from 5pm to 7pm.

Ruth Jackson, Sunset Over Pandora Pond.
We are delighted to welcome A Snapshot of Our Town, a collaboration between Ruth and Cheri Jackson, to our small gallery.

The goal of this exhibition is to showcase the things they appreciate about Napier as they drive, cycle, and walk around their town and surroundings.

Ruth and Cheri are a mother-and-daughter amateur photography team. They have been taking photos together since 2019.

Ruth and Cheri are both graduates of the Learning Connexion - School of Creativity and Art in Wellington. This is Ruth’s first community exhibition, which will be on display from July 5 to 21.

On display in our foyer, we have a delightful array of 1930s knitwear, from evening gowns to daywear and accessories.

Creative Arts Napier's 1930s knitwear exhibition.
Creative Arts Napier hosts a group of knitters every Saturday in our cosy members lounge and three of them have kindly loaned some of their work to display in celebration of Winter Art Deco Weekend.

Come and see the beautiful outfits created by Marie and Manuela Drew as well as Denise Gore until the end of July.

In celebration of all things Deco, we will be showing the Art of Art Deco in our workshop until the end of July – the full collection of posters from past festivals.

Rina Ward of Nostalgem brings Glitter like Garbo, a fun, familyfriendly art deco jewellery workshop this Winter Art Deco weekend.

Craft charm necklaces or bracelets with beachcombed shells and 1930s-style bling, including sparkles and rhinestones.

Feel free to bring trinkets for a personal touch. Prize giving, fashion show and refreshments provided. Grandparents and caregivers are welcome. Suitable for ages 6 to 12 on Sunday, July 21.

To book, visit: www.artdecofestival.co.nz

Give Gelli Print a go at the Creative Arts Napier workshop with Helen Dynes.
We are excited to offer another of our popular Gelli Printing Workshops on Saturday, August 10, from 10am to 3pm.

Artist and tutor Helen Dynes will share tips, techniques, and inspirations for creating beautiful artworks using gelli plates in the studio and later at home.

To book for this workshop, contact bookings@thecan.co.nz or visit our website, www.thecan.co.nz.


