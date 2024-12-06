Advertisement
Waipawa’s Coronation Park delivers fine day of cricket

By Mark Boderick
CHB Mail·
3 mins to read
Coronation Park, Waipawa, looked a picture for the tri-series day. Photo / Jacqueline Cudby

The beautiful weather couldn’t have been better timed as the Waipawa Area Cricket Association recently hosted a tri-series day involving three teams from the local T20 cricket competition (the Stevenson & Taylor Cup).

Coronation Park hadn’t been looking very good in previous summers due to droughts, floods and needle grass infestations but finally it was looking like the gem of a cricket ground that was envisioned when work started four years ago.

Wallingford, Waipukurau and Waipawa took part in the three games on the day, each playing the other, which delivered some very entertaining scenes, some being spectacular catches, some being hilarious drops and also a nail-biting finish where one run was needed off the last ball.

The day tri-series day involved three teams from the local T20 cricket competition (the Stevenson & Taylor Cup). Photo / Jacqueline Cudby
With a wide range of playing ability, professions and age, it was wonderful to have the players and all their supporters getting together and having fun in the sun, on and off the field.

A big thank you to major sponsors Stevenson and Taylor for not only putting on the drinks and barbecue (with thanks to Property Brokers for use of the barbecue trailer) but it was also good of S&T let their general manager Robbie Smith out to play - scoring a rapid 22 as opener in the first game but having to retire injured after bowling one ball.

The weather couldn’t have timed it better, as players and spectators enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere of the day. Photo / Jacqueline Cudby
On a last note I’d like to put a personal thank you to the staff at CHB Mail for publishing my reports for the last four seasons.

Many things have had to be spell-checked, cut or reworded so the general public wasn’t offended by the truthful recounts of what happens at these S&T Cup matches, but the amount of publicity and interest that this newspaper generated for local cricket was tremendous and it will be sorely missed if the proposed cuts at NZME go ahead.

Results

Game 1:

1st innings: Waipawa 148/7 (K. Wynn 35*, R. Tait 30*) (J. Hamilton 2/22, A. Mackie 1/3)

2nd Innings: Wallingford: 148/7 (B. Tosswill 33*, R. Smith 22) (S. Boyd 4/18, N. Bellamy 2/9)

Match tied

Game 2:

1st Innings: Waipukurau 100/9 (W. Redward 19*, G. Harvey 16) (O. Mackie 2/5, K. Mackie 1/3)

2nd Innings: Wallingford 102/5 (J. Mackie 33*, J. Murphy 23) (R Kohleis 2/10, G. Harvey 2/20)

Wallingford win by 5 wickets (9 overs remaining).

Game 3:

1st Innings: Waipukurau 110/8 (R. Kohleis 23, K. Walker 17) (M. Bean 3/15, T. Wynn 1/4)

2nd Innings: Waipawa 114/5 (T. Astill 33*, C. Mochrie 28) (C. Carpenter 2/12, C. Wiki 2/13)

Waipawa won by 5 wickets (4 overs remaining).

Mark Boderick is CHB Cricket Club director of social cricket

