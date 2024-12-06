Coronation Park, Waipawa, looked a picture for the tri-series day. Photo / Jacqueline Cudby
The beautiful weather couldn’t have been better timed as the Waipawa Area Cricket Association recently hosted a tri-series day involving three teams from the local T20 cricket competition (the Stevenson & Taylor Cup).
Coronation Park hadn’t been looking very good in previous summers due to droughts, floods and needle grass infestations but finally it was looking like the gem of a cricket ground that was envisioned when work started four years ago.
Wallingford, Waipukurau and Waipawa took part in the three games on the day, each playing the other, which delivered some very entertaining scenes, some being spectacular catches, some being hilarious drops and also a nail-biting finish where one run was needed off the last ball.
With a wide range of playing ability, professions and age, it was wonderful to have the players and all their supporters getting together and having fun in the sun, on and off the field.
A big thank you to major sponsors Stevenson and Taylor for not only putting on the drinks and barbecue (with thanks to Property Brokers for use of the barbecue trailer) but it was also good of S&T let their general manager Robbie Smith out to play - scoring a rapid 22 as opener in the first game but having to retire injured after bowling one ball.
On a last note I’d like to put a personal thank you to the staff at CHB Mail for publishing my reports for the last four seasons.
Many things have had to be spell-checked, cut or reworded so the general public wasn’t offended by the truthful recounts of what happens at these S&T Cup matches, but the amount of publicity and interest that this newspaper generated for local cricket was tremendous and it will be sorely missed if the proposed cuts at NZME go ahead.