Stevenson and Taylor gave the tamariki a tractor of their very own, to take back to Te Kohanga Reo Waipawa.

Stevenson and Taylor gave the tamariki a tractor of their very own, to take back to Te Kohanga Reo Waipawa.

A group of preschoolers from Te Kōhanga Reo Waipawa were delighted last week when they got to visit a large Case tractor, at Coronation Park, Waipawa, courtesy of Stevenson and Taylor.

The tamariki got to see the tractor on the move, then they were able to check it out close-up, climbing up into the cab and trying the drivers’ seat out for size.

“Even the tyres are bigger than me”.

When they left the delighted tamariki had a tractor of their own - a child-sized ride-on that Stevenson and Taylor donated to the kōhanga.