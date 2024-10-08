SH2 north of Waipawa was closed for five hours after a fatal crash on Monday.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after one person died and two others were injured in a crash just north of Waipawa on State Highway 2 in Central Hawke’s Bay on Monday.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported at 10.15am.

SH2 north of Waipawa was closed for more than five hours, with diversions between Waipawa and Ōtane, with the Serious Crash Unit at the scene.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance had taken two people to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, one in a serious condition and one in a minor condition.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.